Plein Air Easton 2022: And the Winners Are…

The Spy quickly took a peek at the Plein Air Easton 2022 award ceremony on Facebook last night to check out the winners of this major art event for the Mid-Shore and from coast to coast. Once again, the Avalon Foundation, which sponsors the international fine arts competition, found the perfect judge to evaluate the scores of fantastic art and artists who have called Talbot County their home for the last week.

This year Julia Marciari-Alexander, the executive director and CEO of the Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, had the difficult task of choosing the very best of Plein Air Easton 2022. We wanted to share with our viewers those award winners and Julia’s thoughtful comments about this year’s Timothy Dills Memorial Grand Prize winner, Charlie Hunter.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about this year’s Plein Art Easton please go here.