Delmarva Review: Daddy’s Hands by Richard Tillinghast

Author’s Note: The shock of a parent’s death, the first moments of grief, can trigger very specific memories. Here I remembered the way my father’s hands looked, both alive and dead. My memories clustered around him in the funeral home when I arrived after my journey home, him at work as a hobbyist on his days off. Questions came to mind: the impatient questions of childhood, the unanswerable questions that come to us in the solemn presence of death.

Daddy’s Hands

I drove all night to get there,

but I got there too late.

When I made the undertaker open the coffin,

there Daddy lay,

hands folded across his chest.

I hadn’t noticed before

how ridged his nails were.

Even in death

his hands looked intent and purposeful.

In his woodshop on Saturdays

my father thought with his hands—

angling a design on the jigsaw,

marking inches off on a board.

He handled wood like I imagine Dürer did

when he cut lines into a block of applewood

for one of his prints,

and then there’s a horse running, or a king

or a rabbit, or the vacant eyes

of death on a starveling apocalyptic horse.

As a boy I’d stand beside him, barely able to see

over the top of the workbench, asking my questions.

How old would I have to be to drive the car?

When would he let me shoot the .22?

Half listening, intent on the task at hand,

“All in good time,” he would say.

“All in good time.”

As I looked down at him

that morning I speak of,

the questions I asked were different—

questions no one but the dead could answer.

