Science Programs for Homeschool Students Begin in September at Adkins Arboretum

Adkins Arboretum will offer a series of science-based programs for homeschool families this fall. Programs include:
Animals of the Arboretum: Budding scientists will explore the Arboretum’s wetland, forest, stream and meadow habitats to study the native animals of Maryland. From squirrels to skinks, foxes to finches, this program will use a hands-on approach to develop key scientific skills, including observation, experimentation and documentation. This program is for students ages 6–8.
Wild Connections: Homeschoolers will explore the complex interrelationships between wild animals, the plants they depend on for food and shelter, and humans. Each week will spotlight a unique environmental connection, from the relationship between acorn yields, white-footed mice and Lyme disease to how frogs are affected by acid rain. This program is for students ages 9–12.
Both programs run in an eight-week series and will be held Tuesdays, Sept 20 to Nov. 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The fee is $110 for Arboretum members and $135 for non-members. A $10 sibling discount is available. Classes are largely held outdoors; students should dress for the weather.
Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.