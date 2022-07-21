Science Programs for Homeschool Students Begin in September at Adkins Arboretum

Adkins Arboretum will offer a series of science-based programs for homeschool families this fall. Programs include:

Animals of the Arboretum: Budding scientists will explore the Arboretum’s wetland, forest, stream and meadow habitats to study the native animals of Maryland. From squirrels to skinks, foxes to finches, this program will use a hands-on approach to develop key scientific skills, including observation, experimentation and documentation. This program is for students ages 6–8.

Wild Connections: Homeschoolers will explore the complex interrelationships between wild animals, the plants they depend on for food and shelter, and humans. Each week will spotlight a unique environmental connection, from the relationship between acorn yields, white-footed mice and Lyme disease to how frogs are affected by acid rain. This program is for students ages 9–12.

Both programs run in an eight-week series and will be held Tuesdays, Sept 20 to Nov. 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The fee is $110 for Arboretum members and $135 for non-members. A $10 sibling discount is available. Classes are largely held outdoors; students should dress for the weather.

Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org.