AAM Summer Series Presents: Exchange: A Pop-Up Art Expo

The Academy Art Museum, in collaboration with Brea Soul, presents Exchange: A Pop-up Art Expo. Exchange will host eight artisans and creative entrepreneurs from around the region at the museum on Saturday, August 6 from 2-5 pm. The pop-up will include a variety of artworks, an interactive Polaroid mural, Caribbean food, raffles, and adult beverages. From small and large paintings and mosaics to fiber art and ceramics, there is plenty of art for the community to browse through and take home. All attendees will also have the chance to vote for their “Fan Favorite” in each category: Art and Craft. Exchange celebrates artists, and takes on many characteristics associated with the idea of “community” – exchange of ideas, craft, and support!

We would like to thank our sponsors for their support: Arts Education in Maryland Public Schools (AEMS), LitWorks Consulting LLC, Care on Wheels, LLC, BAAM, Inc, Creative Theory, WeSeeGhosts and Tight Lock Security.

Featured Artists

George Burroughs is an artist and filmmaker living in Cordova, Maryland. With an emphasis on mark-making his energetically layered work is built of scribbles, brushstrokes, and washes of color that anchor forms on the canvas. Emerging imagery—pulled from lived experience—ranges from figurative to gestural. He was born and raised in the Chesapeake Bay region and received his BFA at Pratt Institute.

Maryland-based artist Nia Keturah Calhoun centers on the communal world built by Black Americans. Her work focuses on the real and imagined connections in Black America. Multidisciplinary, Calhoun uses painting, sculpting, animating, and immersive experiences to create her work. She has exhibited in New York with the Smithsonian Asian American Center, in Alexandria, VA at the Torpedo Gallery, and in Johannesburg at the Ants Gallery. Her lyrical and mixed media works have been featured on/in BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, Hypebeast, and The Huffington Post.

Gentry Pack, a.k.a in the art community as G. Pack is an American artist, illustrator, animator, and graphic designer. His works include paintings, drawings, digital illustrations, and clothing designs for his company, For Glory. From Baltimore, MD, Pack received his BA in Studio Art & Design from the University of Maryland and began his career as an independent artist. A strong influence in his work comes from the early Venetian, Baroque, and Renaissance periods due to time spent studying art history and art theory while in Verona, Italy. He aims to combine these eras’ classical compositions and techniques with modern-day figures, styles, and symbolism from contemporary Black culture.

Delaware artist William Schulze is inspired by the beautiful landscapes of the Eastern Shore. After leaving the United States Air Force he became a certified tattoo artist and eventually transitioned into painting full-time. Schulze currently studies art and partakes in the wide variety of classes offered at the Academy Art Museum. He has attended several workshops with instructors and award-winning artists and travels across the east coast attending Plein Air events and shows. He is passionate about painting strong compositions with a focus on landscapes and structures.

Featured Makers

Black Squirrel Company – Based out of Washington, DC, Renata Philippe opened the doors of Black Squirrel Company as a creative outlet in 2014. Phillippe received a Bachelor of Science in Apparel Design at the University of Delaware and a Masters in Marketing from Wilmington University. She refined her design aesthetic as a visual merchandiser and commercial planner at Restoration Hardware and IKEA. Phillippe’s passion for travel and art shaped her approach to design. Black Squirrel Company can be found online as well as various DMV pop-ups, craft & design shows, and art installations.

Diane Makes Things – As an artist, educator, & organizer, combating systems of oppression is at the center of Diane D’Costa’s ceramic work. As a queer, brown, Jewish woman living in Washington, DC, she has never quite fit into the boxes or expectations of society. Art is her outlet to feel, to produce, to process, and to make sense of the battles she encounters both personally and professionally.

Double Rainbow Designs – Whitney Elliott’s love for fiber art bloomed in 2018 when she and her husband and experienced two miscarriages just months apart. From there, Whitney started looking for a hobby to keep her mind busy during that devastating time. While shopping for home decor items, she came across a macramé wall hanging and thought “I could probably make that.” Therefore, she did! Based in Cambridge, MD, Double Rainbow Design officially opened in February 2019 and she hasn’t looked back since. She makes modern macrame made with positive thoughts and positive vibes.

Peaceful Design Mosaics – While studying to be a lawyer and working as a professor, Lisa Scarbath always found ways to be creative at work and home. Now she works on her art daily as a Resident Artist at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City, MD. Inspiration for her mosaic art comes everything around her, especially the Chesapeake Bay, the beach and favorite objects given to her by family and friends.

Image Below:

About Event Curator, Brea Soul

Brea Soul is a multifaceted communication and marketing specialist by day and a multimedia storyteller by night, hosting the interview series “Sights, Sound, Soul.” She received a B.A. in Fine Arts and an M.S. in Strategic Communications from the University of Maryland. Originally, from Trappe, MD, and now residing in Miami, Florida Brea serves as Perez Art Museum – Miami’s Marketing Manager. Aligning with her personal mantra, “every voice deserves a seat at the table,” she seeks to create and curate opportunities for the inspiring creative culture, and among communities with opportunity disparities.

About AAM Summer Series

The Academy Art Museum enlisted five local creatives to design and execute summer programs at the museum from June through September. AAM’s Community Programmers include Kerry Folan, Tori Paxon, Francisco Salazar and Brea Soul.

Programs and Dates:

June 3: The World Doesn’t Require You Conversation

July 29: 24-Hour Video Race

August 6: Exchange: A Pop-Up Art Expo

September 2: Variety Show

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Summer Hours (through September 4): Tuesday-Thursday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Friday 10:00 am to 7:30 pm (free admission), Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.