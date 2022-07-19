Peter Grim Appointed New Executive Director of Haven Ministries

Peter Grim of Rock Hall, a non-profit executive, has been appointed the new Executive Director of Haven Ministries. Grim replaces Krista Pettit, who founded the organization 20 years ago in Queen Anne’s County to address the need for a homeless shelter there.

At a recent celebration of Pettit’s achievements, Caroline Aland, Past Board President of Haven Ministries recalled, “Krista was sitting in church and got a calling from God. He told her there was a need in her community. There are people without housing who are struggling to survive. He asked her to do something. To start a shelter.”

Krista created the Queen Anne County Christian Assistance program and pretty soon they had a place to shelter people. The first year the shelter was in the Grasonville Community Center. After the first year, the shelter moved to the Kent Island United Methodist Church where it has remained operating as a seasonal shelter.

“But that’s not all… she then organized the Food Pantry, a Resource Center, transitional housing, a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville, Our Daily Thread Thrift Store, and Hope Warehouse providing sustainable income for Haven Ministries’ programs and goods for its clients. And now we have the Homes for Hope housing program,” added Aland.

Aland pointed out that all of these projects were opened with tremendous prayer and thought. The organization started with a handful of volunteers and has grown to 14 paid staff, hundreds of volunteers, and has helped thousands of residents over the years.

Grim, who follows Pettit, has had several years of experience in executive leadership, development, and operational oversight of non-profit organizations. Most recently he facilitated a start-up and served as Executive Director of The Common Place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a non-profit organization providing education, social service collaboration, and faith formation to serve resource-challenged children and families. Before that, he managed retirement communities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

“Peter’s non-profit experience includes faith-based multiple startups, strategic planning, community-based programs that include nutrition education, food pantry operations, after-school programming, technical education, summer camps, fundraising, and construction. He has held general management positions that cover all the critical skill sets needed for success as Executive Director, including community relations, communications, and group leadership,” states Jack Gottschalk, Haven Ministries Board President.

“One of his endearing qualities is that when you meet him you can see straight through to his heart. He is a caring and devoted Christian who like our founder ‘walks the talk.’ What you see is what you get – an honest, personable, and capable executive with a broad skill set that is already making a difference to Haven Ministries.”

Grim brings an entrepreneurial-driven approach to non-profit management to ensure fiscal stability and growth. His father started a retirement community the year he was born, and Grim grew up working at all levels of the operation.

“Throughout my childhood to adulthood, I gained valuable experience with increasing levels of responsibility working in housekeeping, maintenance, kitchen, bookkeeping, nursing home administration, and overall management culminating in a board position, ownership, and eventual sale of the organization. This vast experience carried over to bring much success in future business endeavors,” he reflects.

Grim holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Miami and an M.B.A. in Health Care Administration from St. Joseph’s University.

“One of the first things I hope to do is to bring additional stability to the organization in terms of structure and processes. The organization grew quickly and is doing lots of amazing things in the community. I want to look at creating efficiencies in our programs to be even more effective. That is something I’ve done in my past, so that was another thing that drew me to this job with Haven Ministries,” Grim explained.

“As a Christian, I believe that you need to help others while also helping them learn how to help themselves. That will be a principle I follow in working with the community we serve.”

For further information about supporting Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call Peter Grim at 410-827-7194.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a seasonal Homeless Shelter, a Resource Center, and Food Pantry in Queenstown, Our Daily Thread Store in Chester, Hope Warehouse in Queenstown, and a Food Pantry Truck in Sudlersville.