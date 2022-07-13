It’s Time for Local Color 2022 Art Show and Free Demos

The annual, prestigious Local Color Art Show and Sale, sponsored by Working Artists Forum (WAF), will be held again during the Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival from Wednesday, July 20th, through Sunday, July 24th.

The Opening Award Ceremony and Sip ‘n See will open to the public at Noon on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Light refreshments will be served, including beer, wine, and sodas. WAF is pleased to have Tim Kelly as this year’s judge. Tim is the Grand Prize Winner of Plein Air Easton 2021. Tim will announce his award winners for the 2022 Local Color Show in the categories of Best in Show, Award of Excellence (3), Honorable Mention (3); and will explain why he chose the award winners.

42 professional artists of the Delmarva peninsula and WAF were juried into the show by Mary Veiga, Second Place Winner, and Best New Artist of Plein Air Easton 2021, from a vast pool of applicants. They will be displaying their beautiful two-dimensional artwork in oil, watercolors, pastels, and graphite for sale in the Fellowship Hall of Christ Church, located at 111 S. Harrison Street Easton, MD.

In addition, FREE art demonstrations will take place, open to the public, and are held in either the air-conditioned Waterfowl Building or Christ Church.

The Hours for Local Color Art Show and Sale are:

Wednesday July 20, 2022, 12 – 6pm

Thursday July 21 – Saturday July 23, 2022 10 – 6 pm

Sunday July 24, 2022, 12 – 4 pm

The FREE demo schedules are:

Art demos are a way to better understand the artistic process.

Wednesday July 20, 2022 , Waterfowl Buildin g

1:30 – 3:30 Tim Kelly Grand Prize Winner of PAE 2021

3:45 – 5:45 Mary Veiga 2nd Place Winner PAE 2021

Thursday July 21, 2022 , Christ Church

1:00 – 3 :00pm – Nancy Tankersley Best Painting by a Maryland Artist at PAE 2021

3:30 – 5:30 Daniel Robbins Artist Choice Award PAE 2021

Friday July 22, 2022, Christ Church

1:00 – 3:00 Charlie Hunter PAE 2019 Best Architecture Award

Plein Air Easton draws people from all over the Delmarva peninsula and the U.S. to Easton during this event. The Local Color Art Show and Sale has been an integral part of Plein Air Easton since 2004. Philanthropy is embedded in the WAF mission, A portion of each Local Color artwork sale goes to the local Eastern Shore Elementary Schools to supplement art supplies for their art curriculum, which both students and teachers applaud. Art Education, like philanthropy, is also a tenet of the WAF legacy. Local Color plans 5 demonstrations by notable plein air artists throughout PAE.

For more information about the Local Color Exhibit and Sale, contact Carol McClees at mccleesc@aol.com. For information on the Local Color Demos, contact Doris Glovier at glovier@comcast.net. Information is also available on the Plein Air Easton website calendar at https://pleinaireaston.com/calendar and the Working Artists Forum website http://www.workingartistsforum.com.

LOCAL COLOR – a Visual and Artistic Feast – Mark your calendar!!!