The Cancer Program at UM SRH Earns Reaccreditation from the Commission on Cancer

The Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has been granted a three-year reaccreditation by the Commission on Cancer (CoC) following a review of its programs, services and facilities. The program first earned CoC accreditation in 2015 and has maintained It continuously since.

The Cancer Program at UM Shore Regional Health includes the UM SRH Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center and is the only comprehensive cancer care program serving residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Patients treated at the Cancer Program benefit from a team approach that includes professionals in multiple disciplines from UM SRH, UM Shore Medical Group, the University of Maryland Cancer Network and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. These specialties include experts in oncology/hematology, radiology, radiation oncology, pathology, nursing, nutrition, rehabilitation and social work. All patients receive a comprehensive treatment plan and access to numerous support services.

The CoC’s accreditation review process occurs every three years. The Cancer Program’s preparation process involved a comprehensive effort by the Cancer Committee, a multi-disciplinary team comprised of surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other oncology specialists.

“The committee worked with staff members in the UM SRH Cancer Center and the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center, taking a comprehensive cancer treatment and providing patients with support throughout their entire cancer journey,” said Emily Kowalski, MD, a radiation oncologist at the Cancer Center who served as committee chair. “Our ongoing accreditation reflects our adherence to the highest standards of care and support for our patients.”

Conducted by an independent physician surveyor, the CoC accreditation review examined the Center’s compliance with 38 quality care standards focusing on prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care. Other considerations in the review included the availability of clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and various patient-centered services, including support programs, a patient navigation process and a survivorship plan of care.

As an entity within the American College of Surgeons, the CoC is a national consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving patient outcomes and quality of life for cancer patients through standard-setting, prevention, research, education and the monitoring of comprehensive, quality care.

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 12 hospitals and 10 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.