“15 Variations: 1 Photograph, 15 Paintings” at the Trippe

The Trippe Gallery will be opening a particularly unique exhibition on July 15. “15 Variations: 1 Photograph, 15 Paintings” will feature the work of 15 gallery artists. The idea for the exhibition developed from gallery owner and fine art photographer Nanny Trippe’s post on social media of a photograph of the high tide, sky full of clouds and Tred Avon River after a significant storm. Gallery artist Cynthia Rosen commented it would make a great painting. It spawned a call to the gallery plein air painters, current competitors and alumnae Plein Air Easton artists, to paint their variation of the photograph. No guidance, no rules, paint at will. The resulting 15 paintings show an incredible diversity of interpretation, style and vision. Some are quite realistic, some impressionistic, one a nocturne, one abstract, several have other features added.

The fifteen artists participating in the exercise are Jill Basham, Beth Bathe, Kyle Buckland, David Csont, Stephen Griffin, Stephen Haynes, Charlie Hunter, Len Mizerek, Elise Phillips, Crista Pisano, Cynthia Rosen, John Brandon Sills, Nancy Tankersley, Mary Veiga and Paula Waterman. Each of these 15 artists has an individual style quite unlike the others.

During the reception, visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite painting as well as test their knowledge of Plein Air Easton artists by matching the artist to the correct painting! The winner will receive a gift certificate to the gallery.

This is an exhibition not to be missed for its intriguing theme and variety of artistic styles! There will be an opening reception and meet and greet with the artists form 5-8 on July 15 and the winners announced at 8PM.

The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison St in the heart of historic Easton. For more information, please call 410-310-8727.