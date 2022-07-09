ESLC Announces Addition of Local Community Leaders to Board of Directors

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the organization’s board of directors: Jules Hendrix of Queen Anne’s County and Darius Johnson of Talbot County; the new additions were approved by the current board of directors during their most recent meeting on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Jules Hendrix is the owner of Crow Insurance Agency in Middletown, Delaware, a full-service insurance agency serving clients through the mid-Atlantic region; with a focus on agribusiness, Hendrix and the Crow Insurance team specialize in the insurance needs of businesses and families, including farm, crop, business, home, auto, and life insurance. Hendrix has spent years working in and with the ranch and farming community, and has authored a book on crop risk management for insurance professionals. She has a Master of Science degree in Horticulture and Agronomy from the University of California-Davis and holds the Agribusiness and Farm Insurance Specialist (AFIS) and Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) designations.

Darius Johnson, a proud Kent County, Maryland native, is the Regional Director of the Architecture, Construction and Engineering (ACE) Mentor Program of America. Additionally, Johnson is a Senior Fellow with the Environmental Leadership Program and a Community Curation Fellow with Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project at Washington College, Johnson’s alma mater. He also serves on various boards of other local nonprofit organizations, including Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area, Rural Maryland Council, and the Alumni Board at Washington College. Additionally, Johnson previously worked with ESLC as a member of its staff: first as the Community Revitalization Project Manager, then as the Communications Manager.

“Jules and Darius are fantastic additions to our board of directors, with a clear and active commitment to our mission of protecting and enhancing the rural character of the Eastern Shore. I look forward to working with both of them for years to come,” said ESLC President Steven Kline.

ESLC Board Chair Bill D’Alonzo added, “Jules and Darius bring meaningful and relevant professional experience to the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy board of directors, from agriculture and business, to non-profit leadership and community engagement. Their addition to our board will clearly benefit the future of this organization and its critically important work.”

For more information, contact ESLC’s Communication Coordinator, Bethany Straus at BStraus@eslc.org, or visit www.eslc.org.

About Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is a private, nonprofit land conservation organization

committed to preserving and sustaining the vibrant communities of the Eastern Shore and the lands and

waters that connect them. For more information, please visit www.eslc.org.