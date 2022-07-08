Open Letter: Name Wilmer Park Playground after Aunt Sarah Derry

An open letter to the Town of Chestertown Recreation Commission:

I write to ask the Recreation Commission consider honoring long-time Chestertown resident Ms. Sarah Derry by naming the Wilmer Park playground in her honor.

Ms. Derry – or Aunt Sarah as she was known to everyone – purchased 221 South Queen Street at the age of 17 (in 1940). She lived there until illness forced her reluctant move to Chester River Manor where she died in 2016.

Aunt Sarah had no children of her own, but she was a friend to all and mother to many in our

community.

I recently spoke with her son, Marvin Scott (in fact great-nephew) whom she raised from a youngster, about his mother. He helped me understand that Aunt Sarah exemplified all we wish our community to be: She raised others’ children as her own, set a positive example for generations of neighborhood children and spent her life in service to others. Everyone was welcome in her home (especially the front porch where she often visited for hours with friends and neighbors).

Mr. Scott and his daughters Tamika Ellis, Shamika Scott, and Sarah Scott each endorse this proposal and thank you in advance for considering this request. In addition, Mr. Scott is willing to come before your panel and offer reminiscences of his mother upon your request (and with some notice to accommodate his work schedule). Please reach out to me personally for his contact information.

I know you will agree that Aunt Sarah deserves recognition in our community.

I am aware there may be other names or organizations who are worthy of this tribute. My request is only that Aunt Sarah be considered among any others who may vie for this honor.

Tom Herz

Chestertown Town Council, Ward Two