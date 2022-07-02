Chestertown Lions Club Bay to Bay Bike Ride 2022

The Chestertown Lions Club recently held their annual Bay to Bay Bike Ride on June 26th to benefit the national Leader Dogs for the Blind program. The ride offered routes from 26 miles through Kent County, up to 102 miles out to the Delaware coast, with around 265 bicyclists participating, including individuals and bike clubs from around the region. This year, the Bay to Bay was renamed the Jim Gent Memorial Bay to Bay, in honor of our late member Jim Gent, who served the community as a Lion for over 50 years.

Members of the international humanitarian organization Lions Clubs International, founded Leader Dogs for the Blind in 1939 and Lions have been dedicated ambassadors and loyal supporters of the mission since that time. Lions identify people in their community who could benefit from Leader Dog services and assist them in the endeavor. The average cost to train a leader dog is around $40k.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization, a global leader in serving people who are blind or visually impaired, and a valued partner to the Leader Dog mission. The Chestertown Lions Club is an active supporter of this program benefitting visually impaired people in our community and the nation.