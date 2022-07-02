Chrome City Ride to Take Place on July 31

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Chrome City Ride, one of the largest rides in the state of Maryland. This annual event, which is back after a 2-year hiatus, draws more than a 1,000 riders and brings together over 2000 people to Benedictine’s Ridgely campus in support of its mission.

“Chrome City Ride has been a celebrated event for Benedictine over the years. It provides a unique occasion for the community that reaches beyond our eastern shore location to come to our Ridgley campus,” commented Scott Evans, Benedictine Executive Director. “People join us from all over Maryland in support of our mission, and our students and adults we serve look forward to the festivities every year. We are thrilled Chrome City Ride is back!”

Chrome City Ride is organized and produced by a dedicated team of volunteers, primarily from state and local law enforcement along with Benedictine staff members.

“Each year I am amazed at the support we receive in producing this event. It takes numerous individuals to coordinate the effort and I am truly grateful for the work that is done to help raise funds for Benedictine,” commented Spud Blake, event chairman. “We are happy to be able to gather again for this important event and we will be excited to hear the roar of the motorcycles as they make their way down Benedictine Lane in support of this incredible organization.”

Riders gather at designated registration points throughout Maryland which include the Outback Steakhouse in Annapolis; CPR Porsche Restoration in Easton; Rommel Harley Davidson Delmarva in Salisbury; Old Glory Harley Davidson in Laurel; Hitchcock Autoworks in Owings and the Benedictine School Campus in Ridgely.

Motorcycles, street rods, classic and custom cars are all invited to participate. Everyone that registers will receive an official Chrome City Ride t-shirt, lunch from Famous Dave’s and a day of fun and entertainment with door prizes, car contests and music. The cost to register is $35. You can register now online or sponsor at CHROME CITY RIDE 2022. If you are interested in sponsoring please contact Benedictine by July 18th to ensure that your name/logo is on the official Chrome City Ride t-shirt.

For more information on Chrome City Ride, Benedictine’s services and ways to support, please contact Ashley Hinch at Ashley.hinch@benschool.org or call 410 634 2292. Visit Benedictine at www.benschool.org.

About Benedictine:

Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit organization helping more than 200 children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities and autism achieve their greatest potential. Benedictine’s year-round educational program is one of only 26 nationwide to earn a two-year accreditation from the National Commission for Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES). This program includes home-like living and learning options on the Ridgely, Maryland campus, for children ages 5 to 21 who come from Maryland and surrounding states. Benedictine’s Adult Services program offers employment and vocational services for transitional youth and adults, ages 22 to 70+, in the community and those who live in Benedictine’s group homes in Caroline, Talbot and Anne Arundel counties. The Easton Community Services & Training Center prepares the adults it serves to enter the workforce and collaborates with the Talbot, Queen Anne’s, Caroline and Dorchester County public schools to provide services to their students through the Department of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) Program. For more information, visit www.benschool.org.