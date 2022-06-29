The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce its 2022 Artist-in-Residence Jackie Milad and her concurrent exhibition, Vestige, which runs from August 2 – November 13, 2022. On August 6, she will also teach a free Multi-Media Collage Workshop at AAM.

Jackie Milad: Vestige

August 2 – November 13, 2022

Opening reception: Friday, August 5, 5:30 pm

Baltimore-based artist Jackie Milad’s large-scale pieces, often featuring bright colors and bold lines on paper, canvas, and textiles, explore the complex relationship between the individual and the long arc of history and cultural heritage. The artist asks, “How are we shaped by narratives of belonging?” In the center of this exploration is the contrast between the short-lived human life and her physical impermanence and the grander symbolism elevating our existence: eyes, hearts, pyramids, and sarcophagi in Milad’s whimsical hand. In layer after layer of her exuberant work, Milad uses references to her identity as a Honduran-Egyptian-American woman. Each layer then becomes entry points into Milad’s retelling of human history.

Milad is the Museum’s 2022 Artist-in-Residence. As part of her residency this summer, she will spend time in Easton and create new work. “I grew up in Maryland and it’s part of my history. I look forward to learning about Easton and its history. The residency is a unique experience and opportunity to meet new people and for them to see my work. That exchange or engagement can be really beneficial and lead to some new ideas and new perspectives for my work.”

Jackie Milad is a multi-year recipient of the Individual Artist Grant from the Maryland State Arts Council. In 2019, she was named a Janet & Walter Sondheim Prize Finalist and a Robert W. Deutsch Foundation Ruby Grantee. Her work has been featured in group and solo exhibitions at museums including The Walters Art Museum (Baltimore, MD), The Baltimore Museum of Art (Baltimore, MD), and the Arthur Ross Gallery University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA), among others. Milad received her BFA from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts, and her MFA from Towson University.

Multi-Media Collage Workshop with 2022 Artist-in-Residence Jackie Milad

Saturday, August 6 from 10 am to 2:30 pm

Tuesday, August 9 evening

In this free workshop, Milad will guide participants through multi-media collage techniques. Sourcing collage materials from new and repurposed paper, objects, textiles, and the participants’ own artwork, artists will embark on an archeology of their own work to create fun, intriguing and layered collage pieces. Milad will guide participants through transferring, layering and mounting techniques and address the conceptual underpinnings of collage work during the first session of the critique on Saturday, August 6 from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Participants will reconvene in the evening on Tuesday, August 9 to revisit the participants’ finished work and celebrate the workshop.

The workshop is free but space is limited and reservations are required. Some materials are provided; however, participants are expected to bring some of their own artwork and/or found materials they would like to include in their collage.

About the Academy Art Museum Artist-in-Residence Program

AAM’s Artist-in-Residence program began in 2017 with New York based artist Emily Lombardo. Each residency consists of a solo exhibition of the artist’s work and an artist-taught workshop. Since then, the Museum has hosted Philadelphia-based artist Amze Emmons in 2019 and Baltimore artist Antonio McAfee in 2020. The Artist-in-Residence Program and exhibitions are generously supported by Mary Ann Schindler.

About the Academy Art Museum

As the premier art museum on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, the Academy Art Museum presents high-quality exhibitions and a full range of art classes for visitors of all ages. Past exhibitions have featured artists such as James Turrell, Robert Rauschenberg, Mark Rothko, Pat Steir and Richard Diebenkorn. The permanent collection focuses on works on paper by American and European artists from four centuries including recent acquisitions by Graciela Iturbide and Zanele Muholi. Arts educational programs range from life drawing lessons to digital art instruction, and include lunchtime and cocktail hour concerts, lectures and special art events, as well as a Fall Craft Show. AAM also provides arts education to public and private school children from the region and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

Location: 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland

Summer Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Thursday 10:00 am to 7:30 pm (free admission), Friday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm. Closed Mondays and Federal holidays.

Admission: $3, children under 12 free, AAM members free.