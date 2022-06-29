UM SRH Laboratory Services Team Sends “We Care” Package to Hospital Lab in Uvalde, Texas

UM Shore Regional Health’s Laboratory Services Department recently sent a “We Care” package to the lab team at Uvalde Memorial Hospital in Uvalde, Texas, following the tragic Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

“So often support goes to front-line members of health care teams,” said Juliana Hospodor, Director, Laboratory Services, UM SRH. “The lab staff is very much behind the scenes, but they are facing the same stress from this devastating tragedy. We wanted the lab team at Uvalde to know that we care about them and are praying for them. The box is an opportunity to provide a little pick-me-up.”

The box contained contributions from the Laboratory Services team in Easton and the UM SRH Marketing and Communications team. It included stuffed animals, candy, peanuts, hand lotion, tea, notebooks and Chap Stick. For local flavor, the UM SRH Lab team included Old Bay seasoning, Rise Up Coffee and nuts from the Chesapeake Culinary Center in Denton. The Lab team also included two cards with personal messages to the Uvalde team.

The UM SRH Laboratory Services team has mailed a “We Care” package once before to a hospital laboratory services department in Tennessee after devastating fires in that area.

