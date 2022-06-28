Studio B Art Gallery to Host a Plethora of Plein Air Easton Artists and Events

This July, Studio B Art Gallery is honored to host a special Plein Air Workshop and exhibit featuring Master Jove Wang. The workshop and meet-and-greet exhibit opening will offer a rare opportunity to interact with the master painter right in downtown Easton. The activities are part of a variety of upcoming gallery events, sure to please art enthusiasts this summer.

The Plein Air Workshop with Master Jove Wang will be held in Easton and picturesque locations around Talbot County on July 11-15. Jove will instruct the immersive, weeklong workshop during the same week that he will be recognized for his work as juror for Plein Air Easton 2022. The Plein Air Easton committee recently announced that Jove will be the judge of Plein Air Easton 2023.

To celebrate the exclusive plein air workshop, Studio B Art Gallery will host an opening reception for the new exhibit “Masterstrokes: Visions of Jove Wang” on Friday, July 15. The showcase honors Jove’s latest works and guests will enjoy an Art Salon reception with the master painter in attendance from 5-8 p.m.

“Jove lives and works in California, but loves making the special trips to Talbot County to teach in our amazing small towns, rural fields, and beautiful waterfronts,” Studio B Art Gallery owner Betty Huang said. “Jove has played an important role in this year’s Plein Air Easton event and we look forward to our guests getting a chance to pick the brain of next year’s festival judge.”

There will be plenty more opportunities to enjoy art during annual Plein Air Easton Festival, held on July 15-24, and Studio B artists are right in the thick of the festivities.

Studio B Art Gallery is proud to represent award-winning artists that will be competing in Plein Air Easton once again. Stop by the gallery to see work by Hiu Lai Chong (past Plein Air Easton Grand Prize and Artists Choice award winner), Daniel Robbins (who won three awards during Plein Air Easton 2021), and Bernard Dellario (award-winning artists and Academy Art Museum instructor). There will be impromptu opportunities to meet with the gallery’s artists throughout the week of Plein Air Easton.

Betty Huang is the President of the Working Artists Forum (WAF). The group sponsors the juried and judged art exhibit “ Local Color” under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton Festival. “Local Color” sells original two dimensional art by artists of the Delmarva Peninsula and WAF members who have been juried into the show. This year, 42 professional artists will be displaying their beautiful work in oil, watercolors, pastels, and graphite from July 20 through July 24 in the Fellowship Hall of Christ Church (111. S. Harrison Street Easton, MD).

Follow Studio B Art Gallery on Facebook and Instagram @StudioBArtGallery to learn about all these upcoming events with live updates and special announcements throughout July. The Master Jove Wang Plein Air Workshop requires advance registration with only a limited number of spaces available. Visit www.studiobartgallery.com to signup and reserve your space. Make your way to www.pleinaireaston.com to discover more about Plein Air Easton and plan your week of amazing art in charming Easton, MD.

Studio B Art Gallery is located at 7 B Goldsborough Street in historic downtown Easton, Maryland. The gallery represents nationally and internationally known painters Hiu Lai Chong, Bernard Dellario, Ken DeWaard, Betty Huang, Qiang Huang, Daniel Robbins, Master Jove Wang, and sculptor Rick Casali. Visit the gallery any time during open hours, browse online at www.studiobartgallery.com, or call 443-988-1818 to arrange a private viewing.