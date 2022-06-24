David Csont Watercolors at the Trippe

The Trippe Gallery is pleased to announce a special event for the gallery walk on Easton’s Night Out July 1st. Popular watercolorist David Csont will be doing a streetside painting demonstration in front of the gallery beginning at 6:30pm. A perennial favorite at the gallery, David Csont was the first artist invited to exhibit at the Trippe Gallery back in 2014. Since that time, Csont has participated annually in Plein Air Easton and shared his painting expertise for packed audiences attending demos at the gallery.

In addition, there will be a special exhibition of Csont’s watercolors as well as addition of new works. Csont is a nationally recognized illustrator and educator with over 25 years of professional experience in the visualization of architecture. Watercolor has been a passion of David’s and is evident on his painting and illustration style which reflects a colorful painterly approach rooted in the tradition of English watercolorists. For more information, please call 410-310-8727. The Trippe Gallery is located at 23 N Harrison in the heart of historic Easton.