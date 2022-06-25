Church Hill Theatre’s Annual Meeting

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 Church Hill Theatre hosted the first Annual Meeting of its membership in two years. Following an opening reception, Board Chairman Tom Rhodes opened the meeting with a welcome speech that introduced the newly renovated interior of the theatre building. Following were reports from all the committee chairs, including the Treasurer and Fundraising.

As part of the Programming report, chair Shelagh Grasso announced the CHT 2023 season. Summertree by Ron Cowan, Harvey by Mary Chase, Mamma Mia will be the June musical, God of Carnage by Yasmina Reza and to end the season Kate Hamill’s adaptation for the stage of Jane Austen’s novel Sense and Sensibility. CHT will also hold a full Green Room Gang camp this summer, and will produce Honk, Jr. under the direction of Kevin Thomas and Becca VanAken. Continuing a tradition started during the Covid darkness, the radio play A Christmas Carol will be produced via Zoom in December. All members are looking forward to a busy, exciting season, live and on the stage!

Five new members of the Board of Directors were introduced. Two new members, Rohry Flood and Colleen Minahan began serving in 2021, and three new members, Sheila Austrian, Connie Fallon and Sarah Wright were voted onto the Board by the membership at the meeting. Vice Chair Shelagh Grasso gave a tribute to two long term Board members, Bonnie Hill and Sylvia Maloney, who have contributed greatly to the success of CHT over the years

The anxiously awaited Volunteer of the Year award was given by Volunteer Chair Kathy Jones to the Building and Grounds crew. This team worked tirelessly through the Covid intermission to lead the renovation of the theatre’s interior. Congratulations to Tom Rhodes, Carmelo Grasso, and Jim Johnson.

At a meeting following the general meeting the new CHT Board elected Kathy Jones to serve as Chairman of the Board and Michelle Christopher to replace Sylvia Maloney as Treasurer. Continuing to serve are Shelagh Grasso as Vice Chair, Becca Van Aken as Secretary and Jennifer Moore as Board Member at Large.

The CHT 2022 season will continue with Green Room Gang which ends with a live performance of Honk Jr on July 21-22 at 7pm and July 23 at 2 pm. Our season resumes in the fall with Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris, directed by Michael Whitehillin September, and The Outgoing Tide by Bruce Graham, directed by Shelagh Grasso in November. The final production of the year will be a live radio performance of A Christmas Carol. Please visit us at www.churchhilltheatre.org for updated information and activities.