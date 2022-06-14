League of Women Voters Forum Schedule for the Primary Elections

The League of Women Voters of Kent County announces its calendar of forums for the contested races in the upcoming July 19, 2022, Primary Election:

June 21, 7:00 – 8:30 pm: Kent County Commissioners Republican candidates – via ZOOM Webinar. Details to join the webinar will be posted on the League website: kent-lwvmaryland.nationbuilder.com.

June 26, 1:30 – 3:00 pm: MD Senate District 36 Republican candidates . In person at Chesapeake College Cadby Theatre, and livestreamed to Facebook.

June 26, 3:15 – 4:45 pm: US House of Representatives District 1 Democratic candidates . In person at Chesapeake College Cadby Theatre, and livestreamed to Facebook.

June 28, 7:00 – 9:00 pm: Kent County Board of Education (nonpartisan) . In person at Minary’s Dream Alliance, 9155 American Legion Rd., Chestertown, and livestreamed to Facebook.

In each forum, candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves and will answer two questions from the League that they have received in advance. The candidates will then respond to questions from the audience, and the forum will finish with closing statements from each participant.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.