Maryland Tax Credits Awarded to Main Street Historic Chestertown

Main Street Historic Chestertown (MSHC) has been awarded an allocation of Maryland state tax credits to support its 2022 fundraising efforts. The Community Investment Tax Credits (CITC) are awarded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development through a highly competitive application process. The CITC program provides a tax credit to donors equal to 50% of any donation of $500 or greater.

Main Street Historic Chestertown is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to foster an inviting, diverse and prosperous downtown. It is part of a national network founded by the National Trust for Historic Preservation to revitalize America’s historic commercial districts.

With this year’s allocation of tax credits, MSHC is seeking donations in support of its marketing and tourism projects. These include printing of the Chestertown Visitors’ Guide, regional digital and print ads, and other promotional materials that attract tourists. Marketing also helps draw attention to some of Chestertown’s favorite events. Throughout the year, MSHC hosts a variety of well-known events that enhance the experience of residents and visitors alike, including Cars on High and Chestertown Car Show, the Tea Party Block Party, and Dickens of a Christmas. New this year is Carnival on High, a family-friendly outdoor festival to be held on Friday, July 1.

In addition to special events, MSHC also offers a façade improvement grant program, manages streetscape and beautification efforts, offers small business mentoring, and is working on pedestrian lighting and wayfinding projects.

“Main Street is committed to enhancing the experience of being in Chestertown, both for residents and visitors,” remarked Nina Fleegle, Executive Director. “We are proud to be able to offer these tax credits as an extra incentive to our supporters.”

MHSC has approximately $21,000 in credits available through December 2022. Donors interested in tax credits should contact Nina Fleegle at 410-778-2991 or director@mainstreetchestertown.org, prior to sending a donation.