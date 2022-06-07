Temple B’nai Israel Presents The Susan & Barry Koh 2022 Jazz Concert Series

Temple B’nai Israel, The Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore presents the Susan & Barry Koh 2022 Jazz Concert Series. The series will feature a variety of jazz styles that will be presented to the community at no charge on June 15, 22, and 29.

The series, that features exceptional talent from Baltimore, Washington DC, and Talbot County, is hosted by the Temple’s Rabbi Peter E. Hyman. Rabbi Hyman, a jazz afficionado, believes that “jazz is a truly original American art that is celebrated and enjoyed around the world.”

On June 15, The Fred Hughes Trio will present a program of music by some of the most influential jazz artists and composers. Pianist Fred Hughes, bassist Paul Langosch, and percussionist Keith Killgo, bring a level of music performance and experience that can only be obtained through years on the stage. The program includes tunes from Duke Ellington, Miles Davis, and Bill Evans with compositions from George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Johnny Mandel.

The Trio delights in not only performing this great music, but presenting information and stories about the compositions and artists through their experience touring and recording with the likes of Tony Bennett, Joe Henderson, Rosemary Clooney, and Donald Byrd.

On Wednesday, June 22, Washington DC-based musician Paul Carr and his band perform, featuring vocal powerhouse Sharón Clark. Mr. Carr, a Houston native and Howard University graduate, has dedicated his professional career to performing and promoting Jazz through education and community outreach. He carries on the Texas tenor tradition espoused by great heroes such as Arnett Cobb and Don Wilkerson, who served as his early idols and mentors.

Washington DC jazz fans pack the house whenever singer Sharón Clark takes the stage. This prolific artist has assumed the mantle of Washington’s “Queen of Jazz.” Jazz Times calls her “a revelation…I never thought I’d hear a singer with the range, musicality and command of tone and timbre that was Sarah Vaughan at her best, but now I have.”

Ms. Clark has performed as a featured soloist with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony, and the Baltimore Symphony. She performs regularly in New York at the Iridium and the Metropolitan Room and in DC at Blues Alley, the Kennedy Center, and Bethesda Blues and Jazz Club.

Sac au Lait closes the series on June 29, playing traditional New Orleans jazz and swing music from the 1920’s and 30’s with a modern attitude. Based in Baltimore, their music includes both vocal and instrumental tunes. Led by banjo player Frank Patinella, Sac Au Lait has been a highlight of the fun and lively Baltimore New Orleans jazz scene for over 18 years.

Sac au Lait includes the following musicians: Frank Donn on trumpet and vocals, Rich Howard on trombone and vocals, John Dierker on clarinet, Frank Patinella on banjo and vocals, Liz Prince on tuba, and David Polimene on drums.

Temple B’nai Israel’s Susan & Barry Koh Jazz 2022 Concert Series will begin at 7:00 PM on June 15, 22, and 29, with doors opening at 6:30. The Temple is located at 7199 Tristan Drive, right off the Easton bypass. All concerts are free and open to the public; no reservations required. Proof of full Covid vaccination is required and masks are highly encouraged. For further information, please call 410-822-0553.