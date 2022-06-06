Minary’s Dream Alliance and ShoreRivers Plant Trees of Hope

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Minary’s Dream Alliance was buzzing with planting and gardening activity last weekend as kids and adult volunteers landscaped the MDA property on American Legion Rd. with a variety of trees and shrubs native to the area.

The group effort started Friday afternoon with canoe trips along the slough guided by Sultana Foundation followed by overnight camping on the premises and a full day of work planting trees under the careful direction of ShoreRivers Chester Riverkeeper Annie Richards and Tree Steward Paula Reeder.

ShoreRivers, an advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and restoring Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education started a tree steward initiative in partnership with Alliance of Chesapeake Bay last fall.

The new volunteer program, Tree Stewards attracted 40 volunteers who trained via a four-part webinar session resulting in a Shore Rivers and Minary’s Dream partnership for the planting project.

Sixteen kids from MDA and ShoreRivers Tree Steward volunteers planted 46 trees and six shrubs.

“We’re amazed and happy that the call for volunteers succeeded so well. I’m always a little anxious,” Shore Rivers Community Director Darran Tilghman says.

During the tree planting along the driveway entrance and roadside to provide windbreaks and shade, the Spy had an opportunity also to talk with Vanessa Holloway Truxon about MDA’s raised garden, its formation and how it will be a valuable addition to the organization’s food program.

This video is approximately five minutes in length. To find out more about ShoreRivers, go here. For more about Minary’s Dream Alliance, go here or see their Facebook page.