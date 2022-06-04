The Mainstay’s 25th Anniversary Gala Event in its New Outdoor Amphitheater

On Saturday, July 9, The Mainstay– Kent County’s non-profit live music performance venue – invites its friends and neighbors to its 25th Anniversary Gala Celebration. The festive event is an opportunity to look back at the impressive accomplishments of its founder Tom McHugh, the retired college professor who relocated to the Eastern Shore, and in 1997 signed a lease for a vacant showroom on N Main Street in the center of the small harbor town of Rock Hall, Maryland. His plan was straightforward — plan a schedule of music shows featuring some of the country’s finest performers, and present them on a simple stage every week, year after year. The Mainstay has remained faithful to this legacy’s vision and continues to present a year-round weekly calendar of diverse, live concert events that still bring cheering audiences to their feet week after week. The Gala occasion is particularly timely in that it will be held under the tent in their new backyard amphitheater, the newest addition to the Rock Hall community.

The party starts at 6 p.m. There will be an open bar, catered hot and cold hors d’oeuvres prepared by the Fish Whistle Restaurant, live music for listening and dancing with the Annapolis Jazztet (featuring vocalist Larzine Talley), a silent auction, and perhaps a surprise or two.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased on the Mainstay website (mainstayrockhall.org) by clicking on the “Shows” tab (located at the top of the Home page) and scrolling down to July 9, or by calling The Mainstay at (410) 639-9133.