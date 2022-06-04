Qlarant Foundation Awards $416,500 to Non-Profits in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, will provide grants totaling $416,500 to 23 organizations throughout Maryland and Washington, DC supporting local health care-related quality improvement efforts.

The Foundation reviewed applications from a record 100 highly-qualified organizations and ultimately selected 23 organizations to receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 to support their operations.

“Each year, our grantee selections highlight how non-profits are providing vulnerable populations in our communities with the care and services they need,” said Dominic Szwaja, Chair of the Qlarant Foundation Board of Directors.

“Our grantees are having major positive impacts on medical and social issues for their clients” Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, Vice Chair of the Qlarant Board of Directors said. “As we navigate through a third year since the start of the pandemic, these organizations require more support than ever. So many people are in need of the care they provide. We’re so pleased to be able to continue to provide funding for these programs.”

Grantee organizations look forward to getting acquainted and sharing information about their programs during the annual Qlarant Foundation Awards Celebration. This year, the Qlarant Foundation plans to return to an in-person event at their corporate headquarters on the Eastern Shore of Maryland on Wednesday, July 27th.

This year, Qlarant Foundation is providing funding to these outstanding programs:

Bay Hundred Community Volunteers — Provides general home repair and constructs and installs aluminum modular wheelchair ramps to eliminate barriers to obtaining medical care for residents with functional disabilities.

Bright Beginnings — Addresses family wellness and identifies mental health issues and developmental delays early so that children can develop with confidence and be ready for kindergarten. Services are dedicated exclusively to families experiencing homelessness.

Bringing Hope Home — Introduces new resources and social services to families impacted by a cancer diagnosis. The Light of Hope Family Program increases the access and availability of referral to programs while assisting patients in the fight for their lives.

Camp Attaway — Operates a therapeutic summer camp program for children who are at risk because of an inability to manage their emotions and behaviors. The organization also supports families by providing parent education and support groups conducted by a child psychologist.

CCI Health Services — Helps pregnant women better manage their health during and after pregnancy, by providing nutrition education, dental care, breastfeeding information, behavioral health visits and pediatric care. Women receive a health assessment, after which they “Circle Up” to participate in interactive activities and group discussions focused on prenatal and infant health and postpartum depression.

Community Free Clinic — A safety net provider for uninsured Washington County residents. The majority of the patients suffer with chronic diseases tied to cardiovascular health. By providing health care at no cost to the medically uninsured, the clinic combats chronic disease, mental health, and other health issues while striving to make the community, as a whole, healthier and stronger.

Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers — Strives to provide many daily opportunities for children to grow and develop as individuals and explore the world around them. Through “Yoga for Kids”, children learn simple breathing and stretching techniques and mediation strategies that they will use in their everyday life.

Girls in the Game — After-School sports and fitness programs in Baltimore City for elementary and middle school girls as well as teens. The programs also address such issues as health, body image, bullying, personal safety, leadership development and diversity.

Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health — Operates Project H.O.P.E. (Holistic Opportunities for Prevention and Education) across the Delmarva Peninsula. The program focuses on providing mental health services and safeguarding the health and safety of newborns by providing prenatal supplies, medical services and education.

Habitat for Humanity Choptank — Helping Hands Revolving Loan Fund provides homeowners a way to affordably complete critical health and safety repairs on their homes. These repairs can immediately alleviate the physical threats posed and mental stress caused by living in poor conditions.

Help and Outreach Point of Entry — Working with the Adult Oral Health Taskforce to increase access to and delivery of dental services to poor and homeless residents on the Lower Shore.

Helping Up Mission — Enhances opportunities for women who are experiencing homelessness, addiction and poverty experiencing to participate in the long-term residential program and receive access to healthcare and dental services.

Jubilee Association of Maryland — Removes barriers for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Asian and Hispanic communities in Montgomery County.

Partners in Giving — An all-volunteer program that provides hearing aids free of charge to those who cannot afford them in the Mid-Shore of Maryland. Hearing aids promote better health, speech and hearing.

Reach Out and Read Washington, DC — Supports the early relationships that bolster overall healthy development in children. The program helps with the identification of social needs and social drivers of health and fosters early brain development in children, intentional skill-building in parents, and positive bonding between children and families.

Rebuilding Together Kent County — Working in partnership with community volunteers and local contractors to provide home repairs, accessibility modifications and links to community resources to keep low-income homeowners living safely and independently in their homes.

Rebuilding Together Montgomery County — The Safe and Healthy Home Project targets significant safety and health hazards based on the Eight Principles of Healthy Homes – keep the home dry, clean, pest-free, safe, contaminant-free, well-ventilated, maintained and thermally controlled.

St. Michaels Community Center — Serves and enhances the quality of life of under-resourced residents of the Bay Hundred Area of Talbot County. The food distribution program provides healthy and nutritious pantry bags and hot meals to the community.

Shepherd’s Clinic — Helps qualified individuals enroll in federal or state-funded programs. Patients are treated at the Clinic until accepted in a sponsored health plan. These patients can transition to Medstar’s care and continue seeing the same provider.

The Grassroot Project — Addresses the urgent need for health education and promotion by partnering college athletes with middle schools to provide innovative, evidence-based programming for underserved teens. The program also addresses health literacy through the health education model.

Ulman Foundation — A residential program for adolescent and young adult cancer patients and caregivers at the Ulman House. The program reduces the financial burden of these patients and allows them greater access to high-quality care.

University of Maryland Medical System Foundation — The annual Goldgeier Award recipient for the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital Breathmobile Program, which provides free treatment and specialty-based preventive care to underserved children with asthma in Baltimore City.

WGP Warriors Against Addiction — Supports economic stability for individuals transitioning from rehabilitation facilities, and educates the community in ways to reinforce recovery. The Boots on the Ground Program is committed to decreasing deaths caused by homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health issues in the tri-county area of the Lower Eastern Shore.

About Qlarant Foundation

Qlarant Foundation, the mission arm of Qlarant, is a national not-for-profit organization that provides grants to charitable and not-for-profit organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia. Grants are provided for projects that help improve the health care and human services for individuals and communities. Since 2006, Qlarant Foundation has awarded grants totaling $6.2 million to 99 organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com/ foundation