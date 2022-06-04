Blackwater’s Sky Full of Stars by Debra Messick

Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge is about to offer an exciting–you might even say ‘cosmic’–new vista to explore: the night sky.

A powerful, relatively compact Meade LX 600 telescope with 12 inch aperture lens, using a space saving folding mirror design, has been mounted on a platform in the field, the South Lawn, of the Visitor’s Center on Key Wallace Drive, past the Butterfly and Pollinator Garden.

Soon, the Friends of Blackwater will open a Night Sky Tours program to prospective stargazers aged 12 and up.

Dr. Harry Heckathorn, retired astrophysicist and Friends Board Vice President, who initiated the ground, or in this case, firmament breaking, idea, hosted the inaugural First Light event on Tuesday May 17 from 8:45 to 11:00 p.m., rescheduled from an original Sunday, when the lunar eclipse occurred, due to a forecast of cloud cover and storms.

First Light is the astronomical term referring to the prime sky viewing time following sunset until moonrise, Heckathorn explained.

A select group including the Friends Board, their spouses, and several others joined Heckathorn and Bob Quinn, a professional IT retiree adding his expertise to Blackwater’s five wildlife webcams, the Giftshop computerized cash register system, and now the telescope.

Quinn, a wildlife photographer, is enhancing the telescope’s already impressive capability with a sensitive camera, able to show more detailed views of the various stars, nebulas, and the moon.

It’s hoped that as Phase II of the Night Sky project advances, these photographic capabilities will also enable viewing from within the Visitor’s Center for those with disabilities precluding venturing over the grassy terrain, and when summer’s buggy and winter’s chilly nights make outdoor viewing less inviting.

All who attended were afforded the opportunity to spot a series of celestial bodies with what Heckathorn called “the incomparable naked eye experience.” But as the photographic images were displayed on a computer screen monitor, each sparked a spontaneous chorus of appreciative oooooohs and aaaaaahs from the group.

In addition to providing a unique viewing experience, Heckathorn also offered a remarkably detailed perspective on what each image showed, revealing encyclopedic knowledge of the subject in down to earth, easy to comprehend language and examples.

When enhanced photos, taken with Quinn’s Sony Alpha 7 full frame Mirrorless camera, appeared on the video monitor behind the telescope, Heckathorn enthusiastically answered the steady stream of observers’ questions.

With a laser the size of a flashlight, Heckathorn also pinpointed various individual stars within numerous constellations visible overhead, including Gemini, Virgo, Draco the Dragon, and Ursa Major ( The Big Dipper).

Besides bringing added perspective to the overall discussion, the laser locator directed attention to Blackwater’s outstanding vantage point for seeing a multitude of stars, with bonus Spring evening serenade from the Refuge wildlife multitude in the distance.

Blackwater’s night sky tour program represents an innovative Refuge development not only here, but throughout the system.

Heckathorn’s recent article in the Spring 2022 issue of The Link, The National Wildlife Refuge online publication, explained why Blackwater was uniquely situated to offer optimal telescope viewing:

“Satellite images of Earth at night show that Blackwater has the darkest skies east of the Interstate 95 corridor – particularly when looking south down the Chesapeake and toward the center of our Milky Way galaxy. Night sky photographs inspired the Friends of Blackwater to construct a small astronomical observatory for public night sky tours,” Heckathorn wrote.

The photos were taken during almost instantly sold out annual Milky Way photography workshops held over the past few years, organized by Robert Sullivan of Working Image Photography, with all proceeds donated FOB.

Heckathorn added that Blackwater’s after dark landscape also presents to viewers a chance to view the same stars which helped guide Harriet Tubman and other freedom seekers in this area , who relied on them to navigate their way to safety.

“I’m very excited we’re bringing this free educational offering to Blackwater NWR and feel like it will bring many new visitors to the Refuge. I don’t know of any other National Wildlife Refuge in the nation offering a unique program like our Night Sky Tours,” noted Rick Abend, FOB Board President.

“Receiving a $5000 grant from the Heart of Chesapeake Country Heritage Area and Maryland Heritage Area Authority was icing on the cake and allowed us to put Harry’s plan in motion. The Refuge Staff and our volunteer support has been amazing. Over a dozen people have helped with the construction. With Harry’s meticulous planning, the project has come together very smoothly,” Abend added.

Abend, Heckathorn, and Refuge Visitor Services Manager Ray Peterra, and other volunteers built the telescope’s concrete pedestal and a surrounding wooden platform to help viewers maintain safe footing. Heckathorn also designed the telescope’s customized protective enclosure, fitted with fans, heaters, and humidity preventing silica. The portable unit’s platform rises and lowers to safely allow the telescope to be removed from its concrete perch.

Initially (and still) heading the Friends’ scholarship awards program, Heckathorn began assisting photographer Tom Hook in setting up the Friends’ first digital Osprey webcam in February 2018, going on to prepare additional cameras focusing on waterfowl, eagles, and most recently, River Osprey.

His own interest in helping others take part in night sky viewing harkens back to his own boyhood experience, literally in the fields of his Minnesota, where he had many opportunities for stargazing, especially during his predawn paper route.

Heckathorn also cited his dad’s home built backyard telescope (“that was the most affordable way for people who wanted telescopes in those days”) as well as his high school astronomy club as influences.

But he points to a ride in his dad’s Buick one fateful 1957 day, during which he heard the radio news announcement about the Russian satellite Sputnik going into orbit around the Earth, as the actual unofficial launch of his eventual career path first in astronomy and then space science and rocketry.

He earned his doctorate in astrophysics in 1970, held a post-doctoral position at what was then NASA’s Manned Spaceflight Center in Houston, worked in the Physics Departments of the University of Houston and Johns Hopkins University and worked 25 years in the Space Science Department of the Naval Research Laboratory developing astronomical instruments for use at terrestrial observatories, on sounding rockets, and on the Space Shuttle. From there he became interested in rocketry and missile defense, managing the development and use of simulation software and data archiving and retrieval facilities for the Missile Defense Agency.

Retiring in 2006, Heckathorn relocated from Arlington, Virginia to Church Creek with his wife Glenna, a longtime health care industry professional, who currently serves as the Mid-Shore League of Women Voters Co-Convener.

For updated announcements, Abend recommends following the Friends of Blackwater Facebook page for Night Sky Tours.

Debra Messick is a retired Dorchester County Public Library associate and lifelong freelance writer. A transplanted native Philadelphian, she has enjoyed residing in Cambridge MD since 1995.