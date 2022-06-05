Chesapeake Perspectives Workshop Series Continues This Summer

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is proud to be able to offer several sessions in its Chesapeake Perspectives Workshop Series this summer.

Led by teaching artists who draw inspiration from the Chesapeake, participants in the Chesapeake Perspectives Workshop Series will explore mediums and techniques to reflect their own identity, viewpoint, and experiences through art. For a quick look at upcoming programs, go to bit.ly/ChesapeakePerspectives.

The first offering, Living Shoreline in Living Color, is scheduled from 10am–noon on June 11 & 12. Participants will draw inspiration from CBMM’s living shoreline, then learn how to use colorful chalk pastels and chalk pastel pencils turn drawings of it into vibrant pastel “paintings.”

The workshop, which will cover color theory and blending tips and is open to beginners and up, is designed with the principles of Creative Aging for older adults in mind. It will be led by Constance Del Nero, Director of Children’s Education and Community Programs at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Md. To register and for additional details, visit bit.ly/LivingShorelineWorkshop.

Living Shoreline in Living Color is made possible by a grant provided by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies in partnership with E.A. Michelson Philanthropy in addition to support from the Maryland State Arts Council. Thank you to the Maryland Micro-Credentials for Creative Aging Grant Programs for supporting this arts experience.

On June 30, from 5–6:15pm, Translating Life into Literature with Pete Fortenbaugh will be held in CBMM’s Van Lennep Auditorium. In his recently released novella, The Monday after Father’s Day, author Pete Fortenbaugh presents a fictional community of complex characters, exploring transcendent themes of religion, race, and community through the eyes of his eight-year-old protagonist. Informed by the close friendships he made while living and working as a carpenter on isolated Tangier Island, Fortenbaugh’s work spotlights life in small communities sustained by the Bay.

In his talk, Fortenbaugh will share his process for translating his experiences in the Chesapeake into a fictionalized world, as well as excerpts from the novella. To register, visit bit.ly/PeteFortenbaughWorkshop.

A series of three photography workshops rounds out the Chesapeake Perspectives Workshop Series in the coming months. Environmental Portraiture and Camera Fundamentals is scheduled for 9am–noon Wednesday, June 29; Going Beyond the Snapshot to Photograph Environmental Architecture & Objects will be 1–4pm on Wednesday, July 20; and Photographing Boats from a Boat is planned for 4–7pm on Wednesday, July 27. Visit bit.ly/ChesapeakePerspectives to register.

Each of these workshops, which are designed for beginner and intermediate photographers, will be led by George Sass. After running his international advertising agency for more than 25 years, Sass started a second career as a photojournalist for the marine industry. Over 100 of his feature stories and photography were published in national magazines including Yachting, Power & Motoryacht, Yachts International, Cruising World, Passagemaker and more. Several of his stories have won magazine awards of excellence. Today, Sass mainly focuses on his fine art photography and exhibits his work in galleries and art organizations throughout Maryland where it has won numerous fine art awards.

Translating Life into Literature with Pete Fortenbaugh, and each of the upcoming photography workshops,are funded through CBMM’s Regional Folklife Center under the Maryland Traditions program of the Maryland State Arts Council.

Participants are encouraged to participate in one or more programs as part of the Chesapeake Perspectives Workshop, and to use this experience to create a submission for CBMM’s upcoming community response exhibition, The Changing Chesapeake. Learn more at bit.ly/ChangingChesapeake.