Letter to Editor: Chestertown Needs to Address Social Justice Better

Social justice in our community initiates through activism with the end result of policy change that has a positive effect on the entire community with particular interest in addressing the injustices of marginalized and underserved members of a community.

The State of Maryland has adapted two laws that would have profound effect on how policing is conducted and monitored. The Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021; HB0670 and HB 0178, have been adapted by State legislature but seem to have lost its way in attracting the attention of local government officials where both mandates are to be implemented at the local level. Anton’s Law (HB0178) was to be adapted October 1, 2021 and The Accountability Act is to go into effect July 1, 2022 both of which will ensure accountability and increased transparency. Neither Mayor and Council of Chestertown or the Kent County Commissioners have made little effort in providing necessary dialogue towards the implementation of these two laws. As both governing bodies are currently in the midst of budget negotiations it begs to be asked if there will be provisions allocated to ensure the full implementation of these laws within the policing activities of both Town and County law enforcement. `

As it is election season it would seem important to those seeking opportunities to represent all the people with an effort to ensure a solid level of trust between government and the people is established. Providing the necessary funding and administrative support needed to implement these two important Accountability Initiatives would go along way towards improvement and advancement of the social justice changes that have already taken place. A lack of effort in this regard by both Town and County government in addressing these initiatives makes all other efforts insignificant. As stated activism must result in policy change in order to have a lasting impact.

Rev. Ellsworth L. Tolliver

Chestertown