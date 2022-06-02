“At a Glance” by Marc Rubin Opens at The Artists’ Gallery in June

On June 3, 2022, The Artists’ Gallery will feature a new body of work by exhibiting artist, Marc Rubin. “At a Glance” demonstrates what you might see with a quick turn of the head, taking a second look and pausing to absorb the painting in front of you. What caught your eye? What holds your gaze? What keeps you standing there? Is it the color, the composition, or perhaps the narrative your mind contemplated in that instant?

Magic in a moment, a hold on your heart, interest, and attention, enough regard that compels you to want it close, stirring ample gratification to be in and a part of your life…that is the hope…keeping it simple, thoughtful and compelling. Marc’s approach to painting is Still Life as Portraiture.” Hearing the term “still life” conjures images of carefully constructed sets of objects- a bowl of fruit, a tea set, or perhaps a taxidermy bird resting in its nest. What we don’t tend to think of is what makes that apple in that bowl different from any other apples in any other bowls. Still Life as Portraiture focuses on the creation of representational oil paintings that delve into the concept of interpreting still life as you would if you were painting a human portrait. With humans, both artist and viewers alike acknowledge that nuances, character, and vast differences of interpretation that occur from one human to another, but when painting a still life, it’s easier to see the object in your minds’ eye and paint it as such, rather than focusing on the minute details and character of what makes that object different than the rest of the objects that are similar. “No two apples or bowls or birds are the same and all objects have a unique story to tell, reflected by their bumps and bruises, weathering and coloration. These paintings will emphasize bringing these characteristics to life.”

Overall, as a classical representational oil painter, Marc’s paintings exude a timeless quality. His rich use of color and finely developed eye for composition set him apart from his contemporaries. Classically trained by his mentor, Thomas Buechner, in upstate New York, Rubin emerged from his art studies with a unique point of view. Rubin’s masterfully painted representational oils are exhibited in galleries throughout the Northeast, including The Artists’ Gallery in Chestertown. Recently, Marc relocated his painting studio to provide him with much needed space for both private and group lessons.

In addition to his work as a painter, Rubin is an award-winning graphic designer and owner of Marc Rubin Associates, which offers business-aligned creative solutions to graphic communications needs. He has served on the executive board of directors for the Arnot Art Museum in Elmira, New York, the ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes in Corning, New York and the Upstate New York chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts. Marc Rubin continues to reside in Elmira, NY with his family.

Marc Rubin’s work will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of June. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.