Jones Commits to Neumann for Soccer

Kent County High School senior Nickolas Jones has officially signed on to pursue men’s soccer at Neumann University this fall. Jones is Kent County High School’s Male Outstanding Athlete of the Year. Joining himTuesday morning, May 24 for a signing ceremony are, from left, Aundra Anderson, senior coordinator for the Next Generation Scholars Program; school counselor Jessica Bennett; parents Patrick and Kiki Jones; and Principal Kris Hemstetter. Neumann University is located in Aston, Pa. near Philadelphia.