Chestertown’s Tea Party Roars Back after Two Year Hiatus

After a torrential rain Friday canceled the downtown block party, Chestertown Tea Party 2022 roared back to life after missing two years due to the pandemic shutdown. Once again, citizens of the royal port on the Chester River rallied to protest the British indignity of closing their harbor and tossed their tea!

The weekend-long celebration featuring five blocks of vendors, participating businesses, and crafts entertained thousands of visitors eager to return to one of the town’s signature festivals.

After a 10 Mile/5k event at Wilmer Park, the day kicked off with a colonial parade of marching bands, colonial and British militia, floats showcasing the county’s nonprofits and businesses, dancers, craft demonstrations, food vendors, face painting, wandering performers and historical reenactors, festival goers thronged the High Street dock to watch the colonists reenact the legend of the Tea Party Resolves with Sultana cannons blasting in the background.

2022 Chestertown Tea Party Parade Results

First place overall and the mayor’s cup: Shore Rivers

Float:

First place float: Chestertown Christian Academy

Second place float: Kent School

Marching unit:

First place marching unit: 1st battalion of New Jersey and Maryland Loyalists

Second place marching unit: Chesapeake Caledonians Pipes and Drums

Third place marching unit: Sumner Hall

Band:

First place band: Largo High School Band

Second place band: Kent High School

Third place band: Queen Anne high School

Riding/walking unit:

First place riding / walking unit: Rough Riders

Second place riding / walking unit: Fourth Company Brigade of Guards

Saturday’s festivities ended with a spectacular firework display at dusk sponsored by Cross Street Realtor and Gillespie and Son, Inc.

The festival continued on Sunday at Wilmer Park with children-oriented games and puppet shows, officially ending with the annual Tea Party Raft Race.

The Spy was on hand to capture some of the weekends highlights.

This video is approximately six minutes in length.