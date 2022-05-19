Gunston Earns First Place at 37th ESHS Mathematics Competition

The Gunston School team, led by Abbey Miller ’22, (Easton, Md.) Maggie Miller ’22, (Easton, Md.) and Eli Moore ’25, (Annapolis, Md.) earned first place at the 37th Annual Eastern Shore High School Mathematics Competition that took place on Wednesday, April 27 at Salisbury University. Accompanied by Gunston’s Math Department Chair Millicent Sheets, team members had to solve challenging, open-ended problems. Each team had to provide complete solutions to as many problems as possible, including justification of all steps and clear, concise explanations. Subject areas covered by contest questions include: algebra, geometry, functions and functional notation, exponents and logarithms, trigonometry, probability and statistics, logic and set theory, arithmetic sequences, geometric series, and number theory.

The goal of the Annual Eastern Shore High School Mathematics Competition is to promote and support mathematics in the secondary education community of the Lower-and Mid-Eastern Shore counties of Delmarva.

Founded in 1911, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.