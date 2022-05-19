Meet the Author: Kate Albus at The Bookplate

On Saturday, May 28th between 11am and 2pm, all are invited to The Bookplate to meet middle grade author Kate Albus as she signs copies of her new book, A Place to Hang the Moon. Geared towards children ages 9-12, this heartwarming story about three siblings looking for a permanent home is sure to top the summer reading lists of middle school kids all over the country.

“It is 1940 and William, 12, Edmund, 11, and Anna, 9, aren’t terribly upset by the death of the not-so-grandmotherly grandmother who has taken care of them since their parents died. But the children do need a guardian, and in the dark days of World War II London, those are in short supply, especially if they hope to stay together. Could the mass wartime evacuation of children from London to the countryside be the answer?”

A Place to Hang the Moon is a story about the importance of family: the one you’re given, and the one you choose. Filled with rich, sensory prose, allusions to classic children’s stories like A Little Princess, Mary Poppins, and The Story of Ferdinand, this cozy tale with a classic feel is sure to warm your heart.

A New York Public Library Best Book of the Year

An ALSC Notable Children’s Book

A Junior Library Guild Gold Standard Selection

A CCBC Choice

“Reading A Place to Hang the Moon is like eating chocolate. It is bittersweet with a creamy end. I would eat this book any day… The story channels everything from the Baudelaire orphan’s bonds in A Series of Unfortunate Events to the charming bedtime vibe of Winnie the Pooh. I highly recommend this book.” – Sukie Tilghman, Chestertown Resident, Age 12

While perusing the stands during Chestertown’s Tea Party Festival, be sure to swing past the shop and pick up a copy of A Place to Hang the Moon.

For more event details contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or contact@thebookplate.net. This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. The Bookplate is located at 112 S. Cross Street, in Chestertown, Maryland.