Pickering Creek Audubon Center June Public Programs

WEBINAR: Animal Architects

Thursday, June 9, 2022

7:00 – 8:00 pm

$5 per person

Humans aren’t the only species that build homes for shelter and warmth. This webinar will dive into the amazing world of animal architects and the inspiration humans draw from these beautiful buildings. From the labyrinthian ant nest to the iconic Beaver dam and many other homes in between come and learn about amazing structures built by wildlife across Delmarva. REGISTER HERE

Nature Walk with the Executive Director: Sunset Walk

Tuesday June 14, 2022

7:00-8:30 PM

$5 per person

Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s trails and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. We’ll adventure to a different part of the Center each month, so come as often as you like. REGISTER HERE