Wye River Upper School Announces Date for Ceremony for 20th Graduating Class

Wye River Upper School (WRUS) is pleased to announce the commencement ceremony for their 20th graduating class on Tuesday, May 24th at 11:00 a.m. on the grounds adjoining the school campus. At 18 students, this is the largest graduating class in the school’s history. This year’s graduates have chosen many different college and career paths, including architecture, healthcare, computer science, accounting, athletic training, art therapy, digital marketing, science, animal care, sports journalism, working for the National Security Agency, internships, and, in the true spirit of the Eastern Shore, working in the maritime industry.

Commencement speakers include Wye River alumnus, Matt Donohue, ‘17, and Joe Leilich, who is the First Commander of the American Legion, Jeff Davis Post 18. Leilich, who has ADHD, says he “was honored to be asked to speak at this year’s commencement ceremony.”

“I dealt with learning difficulties when I was their age and I wish I had a place like Wye River when I was in high school. I hope I can extend a few words of wisdom to the graduates based on my challenges throughout life that will help them as they move to adulthood,” says Leilich.

About Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School is an independent high school serving the strengths and needs of bright students with learning differences. Located in Centreville MD approximately 20 minutes east of the Bay Bridge. For more info contact Tracie Spence at 443-262-8292.