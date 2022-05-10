Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Commences Search for New Music Director

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra has commenced a comprehensive search for a new music director after Julien Benichou advised the board of his intention to step down from the position upon the conclusion of his existing contract on June 30.

“We are grateful for Maestro Benichou’s efforts over 16 seasons to significantly elevate the caliber of the Orchestra’s musicians and to create exciting programs that offered our audiences some of the best in the classical music repertoire,” said Board President Jeffrey Parker.

“Our audience members, musicians and board will always remember Julien’s contributions toward making the MSO an excellent regional orchestra, and one of the few that continued public performances throughout the pandemic,” Parker added. “We wish Maestro Benichou the best in his future endeavors.”

In a letter to the MSO board, Maestro Benichou said: “After 17 seasons at the helm of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony, I feel this is a good time for me to step down from my position. The Orchestra has made immense progress and is on a good track. My conducting engagements and my new position with the Washington Opera Society are making my schedule too busy to be able to fully devote myself to the MSO, as I was once able to.”

He added: “I will keep nothing but good memories from my time with all of you and I am so grateful and proud to have been part of such a wonderful team.I wish you and the musicians of the MSO all the best in your future endeavors and know that the future of the Orchestra is bright.”

The only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, DE Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.