Bluegrass Headliners “Della Mae” in Concert at the Mainstay

On Friday, May 27, the Mainstay in Rock Hall, in partnership with the Hedgelawn Foundation, welcomes bluegrass headliner, Della Mae to their stage.

Della Mae is a GRAMMY-nominated, bluegrass band that formed in Boston in 2009. Their name, “Della Mae” comes from the song, “Big Spike Hammer,” a bluegrass classic famously recorded by the Osborne Brothers. The all-women band consists of founder and fiddle player Kimber Ludiker, lead vocalist/guitarist Celia Woodsmith, guitarist Avril Smith, bassist Vickie Vaughn, and mandolinist Maddie Witler. They have shared the stage with the likes of Willie Nelson, Del McCoury, Dr. John and Alison Krauss. Their second album, This World Oft Can Be, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album at the 56th Grammy Awards ceremony. Bandleader Ludiker comments that the band is at heart more focused on producing a powerful finished body of work that their vocal prowess and technical virtuosity contribute to rather than just showing off their considerable technical talent. They have performed as Bluegrass headliners in more than thirty states at festivals, performing arts venues and clubs and teaching at workshops and music camps. In the fall of 2012, they were commissioned as an American Music Abroad alumni band that brought them on tour through Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, where they received rave reviews from embassy staff and program audiences alike.

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $25 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $30 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are also supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.