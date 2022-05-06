Mormon Tabernacle Organist to Perform in Easton

On Sunday, May 15 at 4 pm, Richard Elliott, Principal Organist for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, will present a concert on the four-manual console at Christ Church in Easton. For the past thirty years, Elliott has accompanied the famed choir on its weekly radio and TV broadcast, “Music and the Spoken Word,” as well as in general conferences of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on dozens of CDs and DVDs, and in the choir’s nationally televised Christmas concerts. As accompanist for the Tabernacle Choir, he has performed in many of the world’s great halls and appeared on numerous TV and radio programs, including the NBC “Today Show,” the “CBS Morning Show” and “A Prairie Home Companion.” In his work with the choir, Dr. Elliott has collaborated with many guest artists including Andrea Bocelli, the Canadian Brass, Kristin Chenoweth, Renée Fleming, Evelyn Glennie, the King’s Singers, the Sesame Street Muppets, Robert Shaw, James Taylor, and Bryn Terfel. He also has a busy solo career, having given thousands of organ concerts on Temple Square as well as numerous performances on five continents. He appears on seven organ CDs and is a published composer and arranger of music for organ, choir, and orchestra.

Before becoming a Tabernacle organist in 1991, Dr. Elliott was an assistant professor of organ at Brigham Young University, and for several years he served as assistant organist at the John Wanamaker Department Store (now Macy’s) in Philadelphia, home to the world’s largest functioning pipe organ. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, he received his early musical training at the Peabody Conservatory. He holds a Bachelor of Music degree in organ from the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and MM and DMA degrees from the Eastman School of Music. His organ teachers have included David Craighead, Marjorie Jovanovic, Dale Krider, William Watkins, and John Weaver.

This concert is co-sponsored by the Christ Church Concert Series and the Mid-Shore Maryland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. The public is invited to attend. While no tickets are required the suggested donation is $20 per person. Christ Church is located at 111 S. Harrison Street in downtown Easton. For more information, call 410-822-2677.