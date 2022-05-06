Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center Gears Up for Summer

As warmer weather arrives on Delmarva, the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) is planning a wide array of activities and programs. Trails and facilities, including a new pavilion, have been expanded and upgraded. CBEC Executive Director Vicki Paulas stated, “We are so excited to press forward on our mission – serving the needs of the community and being a convenient place for enjoying our natural world.”

All manner of school groups (public, private, home-schooling) continue to book visits to CBEC, taking advantage of various environmental education programs,. Organizations like the World Leadership School also have used the grounds and facilities as part of their “preparing the next generation of leaders” programs.

“Our staff and volunteers have been busy this spring,” said Ashley Peris, CBEC Education Coordinator. “It’s been really exciting watching pre-schoolers through high school students enjoy CBEC’s ‘hands-on, feet-wet’ learning style. We’ve done everything from exploring marshes, woods and meadows, to dentifying birds, bugs, and plants, to building reef balls for oyster beds. At the end of the day, students leave here exhausted yet excited!”

Of note, Peris indicated that only a few spaces remain open for CBEC’s Summer Camp Programs.

Under the leadership of trained, experienced volunteers, CBEC is gearing up its guided kayak trips. Kayak and paddle boards are available for use by members free of charge, and can be rented by non-members for a nominal fee. Register for CBEC’s Guided Kayak Trips and for kayak/paddle board rentals online at www.bayrestoration.org.

With the help of a grant from the Mountain Club of Maryland, CBEC staff and volunteers have refurbished the North Point Trail, installing picnic tables and a kayak dock where the trail connects with the Marshy Creek shoreline.

“We are very proud of the expanded and improved nature hiking trails covering much of the CBEC property,” stated Executive Director Paulas. “We also are thankful to a small group of CBEC members, volunteers and partnering organizations who have installed signage identifying plants throughout the property.”

To learn more about CBEC, visit www.bayrestoration.org, or come visit the Center at 600 Discovery Lane, Grasonville, MD.