ShoreRivers Hosts Social and Environmental Justice Community Convening

ShoreRivers recently hosted its first Social and Environmental Justice Community Convening, bringing together a variety of organizations working on issues including environmental health, youth development, immigration, and justice. In a day filled with music, food, and good conversation, 11 organizations learned about one another, identified shared values, and brainstormed ways to collaborate to build the future Eastern Shore we want to live in together. Relationships built at this Convening will help ShoreRivers better understand community needs, activate River-Friendly Yards native planting projects, and collaborate on grant proposals to bring more resources to achieve our shared goals of healthy communities and waterways.

This interactive event was facilitated by Doncella Wilson, licensed social worker and co-founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance, a visionary nonprofit for youth and families. Representatives attended from Adkins Arboretum, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, Building African American Minds (BAAM), Men for Change, His Hope Ministries, ShoreRivers, Girls Learning Our Worth (GLOW), Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, Envision the Choptank, Minary’s Dream Alliance, and Architects, Engineers, and Construction (ACE) Mentor Program. With deep experience in trauma-informed care, Wilson led the group as they explored the connection between social and environmental justice and shared their stories, values, vision, and needs.

ShoreRivers believes that diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice in our staff, board, supporters, and programs are critical to achieving our mission of clean water. We believe that access to waterways fuels environmental stewardship; inclusion of diverse communities is essential to long term success; and diverse representation in our membership, staff, and board makes us stronger.

Photo: The first Social and Environmental Justice cohort, pictured (left to right) are Jenny Houghton, Adkins Arboretum; Ingrid Diaz Lopez, Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center; Suzette Turner, GLOW; Leslie Adelman, Adkins Arboretum; Betty Jarman, Men for Change; Loge Knight, His Hope Ministries; Deborah Short & Tyesha Greene, BAAM; Darran White Tilghman, ShoreRivers/co-facilitator; Stanford Ricks, Men for Change; Desiree Jefferson, His Hope Ministries; Larisa Prezioso, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy; Isabel Hardesty, ShoreRivers Executive Director; Darius Johnson, ACE Mentor Program; Ty Bolden & Jasmine Robinson, Minary’s Dream Alliance; Doncella Wilson, event facilitator and co-founder of Minary’s Dream Alliance. Not pictured but in attendance: Mairin Corasaniti & Amy Narimatsu, ShoreRivers; David Ricks, Sr., Men for Change; and Joanna Ogburn, Envision the Choptank.

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education.

