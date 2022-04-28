Advance Directives Workshops Held May 2 Across Mid-Shore

Mid-Shore Pro Bono and the Maryland State Bar Association are hosting free informational sessions for seniors on advance medical directives beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Mon., May 2 at locations in Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot, and Queen Anne’s Counties.

Participants will learn what an advance directive is, how to prepare one, and why they are important. Workshop participants will also have the opportunity for their advance directives documents to be prepared by a Mid-Shore Pro Bono attorney on May 2.

“An advance directive is a legal document that explains how you want medical decisions to be made if you cannot make the decisions yourself,” says Mid-Shore Pro Bono Legal Director Laura Chafey, Esq. “An advance directive can help you plan ahead about what kind of care you want and lets your health care team and loved ones know what kind of health care you want, or who you want to make decisions for you when you can’t.”

The sessions are being held at the Caroline Senior Center in Denton; Brookletts Place, Talbot Senior Center in Easton; and the Kramer Center in Centreville. An additional workshop is being held for Pleasant Day Adult Medical Day Care clients only in Cambridge.

“We’re grateful to partner with our volunteer attorneys and the Maryland State Bar Association to provide these workshops,” says Mid-Shore Pro Bono Elder Law Case Manager Alicia Myers. “The workshops are part of our elder law services to help seniors in need with personal, confidential legal advice and counseling. Clients can obtain wills, powers of attorney, and advance medical directives free of charge.”

Myers says Mid-Shore Pro Bono also assists senior citizens with issues regarding adult guardianship, and more.

Mid-Shore Pro Bono delivers a mission of helping Maryland’s Eastern Shore residents obtain access to legal assistance, with offices in Easton, Chestertown, and Salisbury, with more at www.midshoreprobono.org.