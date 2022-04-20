Nice: The Lions Support Wilmer Park Playground

Chestertown has received a donation of $3,700 from the Chestertown Lions Club for the new playground currently being installed in Wilmer Park. Club President Henry Hart said, “We are delighted to help with the project that will benefit so many people in the area. We’re confident it will make a great place to live even better.” Recreation Commission Chair Jim Bogden expressed his appreciation: “The group reached out to us, explaining that a playground designed to enhance children’s well-being is squarely in line with their community service mission.”

Another donor, who chooses to remain anonymous, contributed $10,000. Donations from 71 other people bring the total raised locally to $30,300, supplementing a state grant of $209,395. The fundraising campaign is being managed by the Chestertown Recreation Commission to address a funding gap between the amount received from the state and the increased cost of the playground due to inflation. The Commission aims to raise $40,000 to complete the playground as designed, build a brick walkway, surround the playground with a child safety barrier, and landscape the perimeter with low-maintenance native plants.

Main Street Chestertown continues to accept donations online at their website or by check. Donations of $150 or more will be recognized with an engraved 4”x 8” brick in the walkway. For a $300 contribution, donors will be able to inscribe a larger 8”x 8” brick, and company logos can be added for a set-up fee of $50.