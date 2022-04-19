“Spark…Spirit…Soul” an Art Exhibit by Working Artists Forum

The Working Artists Forum, based in Easton, is pleased to announce its exhibit from May 11 through June 26th in the Willow & Garden Galleries at Quiet Waters Park, 600 Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis. The reception will be held on Sunday, May 15th from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m and the public is invited.

What sparks the spirit and awa kens the soul to create art? The spark can be the simplest scene or object. Discover sparks while you enjoy the Quiet Waters Park show in the Willow and Garden galleries — paintings by WAF artists predominantly from the Eastern Shore. When that spark sets off something in the inner spirit, an image does not come from a scene or object, but comes from the artist’s soul.

WAF members are philanthropic artists working in all fine art mediums from watercolor, acrylic, and oil paintings to printmaking and mixed media, who create daily because the world they experience stirs the soul.

WAF gathers for group critiques, demonstrations and technical discussions monthly at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. However, an important goal is their pro bono work in the community, including yearly donations to art classes in area schools for materials to help enable students to create their own art.

For more information on this exhibit and WAF, visit workingartistsforum.com .

For direction visit the website for Quiet Waters Park is https://www.aacounty.org/ departments/recreation-parks/ parks/quiet-waters/