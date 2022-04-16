Patriotic Sampler Quilt Class

Instructor: Priscilla Hodge

Cost: $40 Member, $50 Non Member

Date: Session 1 July 21 and Session 2 August 18, 2022

Time: 10-3

Class Description: Students will celebrate their patriotism by learning techniques of how to sew patchwork and paper pieced quilt blocks as well as machine applique. There are four patchwork and five paper pieced blocks in the sampler. This is a great way to learn a myriad of stitching skills including using an Add-AQuarter ruler and how to square off blocks. Come join us for two fun days of stitching the Red, White and Blue!

Please call Kay Butler to sign up at 410-829-5136.