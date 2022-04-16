Chesapeake Lens: The Nest Builders by Marc Butt

Ospreys nest in open surroundings for easy approach and safety from ground predators, siting their nests on treetops or on human-built platforms. During the spring migration, males begin to arrive around the Bay in early March to find appropriate sites and to gather nesting materials; females arrive several days later and immediately begin to arrange their nests. Osprey nests are built of sticks and are lined with grasses, vines, and algae. Sadly, they often include man-made objects such as plastic bags, Styrofoam cups, or other human debris. If we want to enjoy a healthy osprey population, it’s up to us to keep our lands and waterways free of litter! “The Nest Builders” by Marc Butt.