Pickering Creek Audubon Center May Public Programs Announced

Amphibian Adventure

Friday, May 6, 2022

5:30 – 7:00 pm

$5 per person



Do you love fantastic frogs and terrific toads? Have you ever seen a shy salamander? Come join Pickering Creek educators to learn about the many different types of amphibians in Maryland and where they live! Join the staff on a frog hunt through the wetlands and make your own toad abode! REGISTER HERE

Sunset Canoe on Pickering Creek

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

6:30-8:00 PM

$10 per person



Enjoy a relaxed paddle along the shores of Pickering Creek at a beautiful time of day. See Barn swallows swoop for their last evening meal, Ospreys maneuvering to their nighttime roost, and bright green colors of young leaves. Canoes & Lifejackets provided. REGISTER HERE

Nature Mythbusters!

Friday, May 13, 2022

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

$5 per person



Does moss really only grow on the Northside of trees? Can you get warts from touching toads? If you’ve ever wondered about some of these questions and other nature myths, legends and bizarre truths then join Pickering Creek educators for this guided walk around the property. We’ll answer your burning nature questions, from the simple to the complex, while we stroll through the meadows, forests and wetlands.

Saturday Service Volunteer Day: Caterpillar Counts

Saturday, May 14, 2022

9:00-11:30 AM

No Charge, Advance sign up required



Arthropods are an important food source for birds and other wildlife. They also have economic and environmental value. “CaterpillarsCount!” is a citizen science project for measuring the seasonal variation, also known as phenology, and abundance of arthropods like caterpillars, beetles, and spiders found on the foliage of trees and shrubs. From 9 to 11:30 on this Saturday service day, volunteers will be surveying and counting bugs on specific trees and shrubs in designated survey sites. Group leaders will provide all materials needed and guide volunteers through survey procedures as we go. All you need is an interest and willingness to count bugs! REGISTER HERE

Nature Walk with the Executive Director: Wetlands and Meadows

Thursday May 19, 2022

9:00-10:30AM

$5 per person



Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s trails and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. We’ll adventure to a different part of the Center each month, so come as often as you like.