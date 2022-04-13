Working Artists Forum Continues to Contribute to Local Schools

Working Artists Forum understands the importance of art in our schools. As an organization of professional artists, they appreciate the opportunity to support the art initiatives by providing funding to these schools for their art supplies to encourage the artistic endeavors of their students.

Recently Betty Huang, President of Working Artists Forum, presented Dick Blick Gift cards to both Mr. Angeloni, Principal and Mr. Lambert, Art Teacher, of Preston Elementary School; and to Mr. Lambert, who is also the Art Teacher at Federalsburg Elementary. Dick Blick is a well known art supply company with a wide variety of choices available for the schools to order based on the needs of their art departments.

During the past several months, WAF has given Dick Blick gift cards to 5 schools in Caroline County, 7 in Dorchester County, 3 in Kent County, 5 in Talbot County, 8 in Queen Anne’s County and 5 in Worcester County.

All of the schools were very pleased to receive the gift cards, and WAF has been fortunate and grateful to be able to continue this annual tradition. This support is funded through the purchase of paintings at the annual Local Color art show under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE). This year the 2022 Local Color show, which is held at Christ Church in downtown Easton, is from Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24. WAF is looking forward to another successful show to be able to continue this annual support of art in local schools.

For more information on WAF and their activities and artists, and for more information on Local Color, visit WorkingArtistsForum.com.