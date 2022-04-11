Troika Gallery is proud to announce the opening of a collaborative show, ShoreRivers@Troika Gallery on Earth Day, April 22, 2022. The new exhibit features select Troika Artists depicting the waterways of the Eastern Shore with a portion of sales supporting the clean water advocacy, restoration, and education work of ShoreRivers.

“Having never joined forces with a non-profit of this caliber, Troika hopes that this symbiotic relationship will prove beneficial for both of us. We are expecting an enthusiastic turnout to support this worthy cause,” said Laura Era, Troika Gallery Owner. “ We all love the beautiful Eastern Shore and want to keep its waters clean as we work, travel, play, and even as artists are inspired to paint it.”

“We know that so often art can inspire action. For this reason, ShoreRivers is so pleased to partner with Troika Gallery on this special exhibit of works that evoke the distinctive character of our precious watershed. We hope the exhibition will serve as an important reminder that our waterways are beautiful, but also vulnerable and worthy of a commitment to their conservation,” said Rebekah Hock, Director of Development for ShoreRivers.

An opening reception with a Q & A with ShoreRivers staff will take place from 5-7 pm. Choptank Riverkeeper, Matt Pluta, will speak about the risks to water quality in the area and the many ways each of us can play a part in ensuring healthy, fishable, swimmable waterways. Light refreshments will be served.

Presenting “The Finest of Fine Art” in historic downtown Easton since 1997, Troika Gallery is the longest

operating gallery on the Eastern Shore. Whether you are an art collector, art lover, or an art browser, you will enjoy your visit to Troika Gallery as the friendly ambiance has cultivated loyal followers. Professional artist and owner Laura Era, and Gallery Manager Peg Fitzgerald, welcome your visit to browse the collections.

Troika Gallery located at 9 South Harrison Street, is open Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 am until 6:00 pm, and Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday by appointment. 410-770-9190. For more information about Troika Gallery, call 410-770-9190 or visit www.troikagallery.com. Learn more about ShoreRivers at www.shorerivers.org.