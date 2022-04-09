Original Banner Art Show at St. Michaels Library

If you drive down Talbot Street in St.Michaels, you can’t help but notice the “Celebrate St. Michaels” banners that grace the utility poles every year from April to November. The artwork for these banners is created by members of the St. Michaels Art League (SMAL), and additionally, SMAL sponsors banners created by four AP Art Students from St. Michaels Middle High School.

SMAL is pleased to announce an exhibition of the original artwork that was used to create the 2022banners at the St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library during the month of April.

This year’s show will be judged by Nanny Trippe, artist and owner of the Trippe Gallery in Easton which represents many prominent artists. Separate Awards are given in the categories of artistic merit and graphic design. For more information about TheTrippe Gallery, visit the thetrippegallery.com.

The banner artwork will be displayed Friday, April 1st through Friday, April 29th at the gallery in the rear of the library during regular library hours: Monday and Thursday, 9am-8pm; Tuesday and Wednesday, 9am-6pm; and Friday and Saturday, 9am-5pm. The library is closed Sunday.

Original 18 x 18 framed banner artwork is for sale. For more information and to view all the banner artwork online visit smartleague.org.

This program is funded in part by a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with revenue provided by the Maryland State Arts Council.