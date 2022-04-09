Keyboard Wizard Bob Malone Comes to the Mainstay

On Friday, April 22, the Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes boogie-woogie pianist Bob Malone to its stage. Anointed a “keyboard wizard” by The New Yorker magazine. Bob Malone has toured the world as a solo artist for over two decades and has played keyboards with John Fogerty’s band (of Creedance Clearwater Revival fame) since 2011. Bob combines unforgettable songwriting with an eclectic hybrid of high-energy rock, uptown blues, melodic piano pop, New Orleans R&B, jazz chops and a voice all his own. When not touring with his own big band or with John Fogerty, Bob is perhaps most at home when he is performing his solo show in acoustic listening rooms, small theaters and house concerts around the world. With just a piano, a microphone and a stompbox, his shows have the high energy impact of a full band performance combined with storytelling and pin-drop ballad singing.

Bob is a regular visitor to prestigious venues such as The Duplex (NYC), The Bluebird Cafe (Nashville, TN), Caffe Lena (Saratoga, NY), Freight & Salvage (Berkeley, CA), The Barns at Wolf Trap (Washington, DC), and Club Passim (Boston, MA). He has also brought his eclectic hybrid of rock, blues, melodic piano pop, jazz and New Orleans R&B to the concert spaces at Steinway Piano Galleries all over the United States. His recording of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the theme in the Universal Studio’s movie “The Grinch”, heard by millions.

As one music critic put it, “Wondering why nobody writes songs like your old favorites — you know, the ones that fueled the soundtrack of your youth? Bob Malone is the kind of guy that could make you weep.”

Showtime for the live concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.