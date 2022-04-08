Logan Kille ’25 Awarded Rank of Eagle Scout

On Sunday, April 3, Gunston 9th grader Logan Kille, of Centreville, Md., was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout. Only 8% of Boy Scouts earn this award, and Kille is especially notable for the short time it took him to reach this unique milestone. He was joined by family, friends, fellow scouts, Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson, County Commissioner Jack Wilson, and Executive Director of Chesterwye Laura Langseth. During the ceremony, Kille was praised for his remarkable Eagle Project where he completed a series of facilities upgrades and beautification improvements to support the residents of Chesterwye—a local organization that assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with independent living. For his efforts, at the ceremony Commissioner Wilson offered Kille a formal proclamation that declared April 3rd, 2022, Logan Kille Day in Queen Anne’s County.

Gunston’s Head of School John Lewis and Assistant Head Christie Grabis joined Kille at the ceremony. Lewis noted, “I can’t get over how much Logan has accomplished as a Boy Scout. He is a living legend in his current troop, having already earned the rank of Eagle and 51 merit badges. At the same time, he was praised as a ‘servant leader’ who is humble about his accomplishments. Meanwhile, his Eagle Project—completed during the height of COVID—has made a transformative impact at Chesterwye. It involved nearly a thousand hours and over $4,000 dollars of raised funds. We were honored to attend, and proud to call Logan a Gunston student. Also, if I ever get lost in the woods, I hope Logan is around the corner!”

