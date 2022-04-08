Londonderry on the Tred Avon Welcomes Julie Crocker as Board President

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is pleased to announce Julie Crocker as the new President of its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is comprised of residents and community members who volunteer their time to provide guidance and strategic direction to the cooperative and its management team. This is Crocker’s second time serving on the Board, and her first term as President.

“We are so pleased to have Julie at the helm,” said Irma Toce, Londonderry CEO. “She has a unique perspective and understanding of Londonderry as both a member of the community, health care professional and residents’ family member. We are fortunate to benefit from her leadership and breadth and depth of experience.”

Crocker has lived in Easton since 1983 and retired in 2014 after a four-decade career in health care. She spent the majority of her career with the Delmarva Foundation for Medical Care where she oversaw quality of care for Medicare and Medicaid recipients and in-home care agencies. In 2005, she became the Executive Director of the Talbot Hospice Foundation and retired from that position in 2010. She is also a 2004 graduate of Shore Leadership, and a 2008 graduate of Leadership Maryland.

Throughout her career and in retirement, Crocker has shared her time and talent with multiple commissions and non-profit organizations including, Mid-Shore Mental Health Systems, Talbot County Commission on Aging, The Country School Parents Association, Talbot County Public Guardianship Review Board, Talbot Hospice, the Waterfowl Festival, Friends of Hospices’ Festival of Trees and many more.

Julie and her husband have two daughters and three grandsons, all of whom live in Stevensville, MD.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults ages 62+ that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.